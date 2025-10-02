 Skip navigation
Report: Skip Peete remains stable, doing well after medical episode

  
Published October 2, 2025 11:45 AM

There is a positive update on Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Peete remained at a local hospital overnight for observation. But he was stable and is said to be doing well.

Peete experienced a medical episode during the Buccaneers’ walk-through practice on Wednesday A statement from the organization noted that he was responsive and coherent before being transported offsite.

Peete, 62, joined the Bucs’ staff in 2023. He’s previously served as a running backs coach with the Cowboys, Bears, Rams, and Raiders. He’s the brother of former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.