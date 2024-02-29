Report: Some Jets believe Mecole Hardman leaked game plans to Chiefs, Eagles

Well, Howie, this would potentially count as a conspiracy theory.

In the midst of some belated public acrimony between the Jets and receiver Mecole Hardman, a doozy of a report has emerged.

Here’s the tweet from Connor Hughes of SNY.tv: “Yes, I’m told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Sauce Gardner, Kenny Yeboah) today. Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs. Ironically, the Eagles victory was arguably the best of the season for the Jets while Zach Wilson enjoyed the best game of his career against the Chiefs.”

(This is the Gardner tweet from earlier in the day.)

It’s important to understand what Hughes did and didn’t say. He said there was “validated belief” that Hardman leaked game plans to the Chiefs and Eagles. Hughes did not say it actually happen.

The report also does not include a comment or response from the Jets or Hardman. Under the circumstances, both would seem to be needed.

For now, the report has been made. And it’s a doozy if it’s true.

Hardman spent his first four years with the Chiefs. He signed last year with the Jets as a free agent.

He had one catch for six yards before being traded back to the Chiefs. And he later caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.