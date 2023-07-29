 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
Romano_USA.jpg
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_230729.jpg
Hodges thrives on 3M Open moving day
nbc_nas_hill_230729.jpg
Hill’s top three at Road America feels like a win
nbc_nas_herbst_230729.jpg
Herbst recovers for fifth place at Road America

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Steelers agree to terms with Kwon Alexander

  
Published July 29, 2023 07:58 PM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with linebacker Kwon Alexander pending a physical, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Alexander, 28, worked out for the team in May.

The Steelers added Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in a free agency overhaul at inside linebacker and now have another veteran addition.

Alexander spent last season with the Jets. He appeared in all 17 games for the team with 12 starts, playing 49 percent of the defensive snaps. Alexander finished with 69 total tackles with six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers in free agency. He was then traded to New Orleans in 2020 and played there through the 2021 season.

Alexander has appeared in 95 career games with 86 starts.