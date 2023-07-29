Report: Steelers agree to terms with Kwon Alexander

The Steelers have agreed to terms with linebacker Kwon Alexander pending a physical, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Alexander, 28, worked out for the team in May.

The Steelers added Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in a free agency overhaul at inside linebacker and now have another veteran addition.

Alexander spent last season with the Jets. He appeared in all 17 games for the team with 12 starts, playing 49 percent of the defensive snaps. Alexander finished with 69 total tackles with six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing with the 49ers in free agency. He was then traded to New Orleans in 2020 and played there through the 2021 season.

Alexander has appeared in 95 career games with 86 starts.