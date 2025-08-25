Report: Steelers cut P Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston has gotten Wally Pipped. (Look it up, kids.)

The Steelers have informed Johnston of his release, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports, leaving Corliss Waitman as the only punter on the roster. Waitman replaced Johnston last season after Johnston’s season-ending knee injury in the season-opening victory over the Falcons.

Waitman averaged 46.6 yards per punt in 2024.

Johnston, 33, signed a three-year deal with the Steelers in March 2024. He averaged 51.5 yards on his two punts before having to exit the 2024 season opener.

He was the Eagles’ punter from 2018-20 and with the Texans from 2021-23. He has a 47.3-yard average in his career, with a 42.2-yard net.