Report: Steelers have made offer to Aaron Rodgers, who is mulling it

The ball is reportedly in Aaron Rodgers’s court.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who reported on Tuesday that the Steelers could pivot back to Russell Wilson if talks with Aaron Rodgers bog down over money, now reports that Pittsburgh has made an offer to Rodgers — and that the Steelers are simply waiting for a decision from Rodgers.

It seems like a matter of semantics, frankly. Unless the offer was conveyed on a take-it-or-leave-it basis, Rodgers could respond with a counteroffer that seeks a sweetened financial pot.

Regardless, it’s tempting to think that Rodgers, who not long ago was potentially out of options, has found a way to make it all about himself. Again.

Consider the candid (or staged to look candid) photos of Rodgers walking on a beach, possibly draped in velvet, while contemplating, well, something. In two weeks, Rodgers has gone from a guy who has had to reach out to the Giants to a guy who has options.

Whether he’s doing it on purpose or just doing what he does, he’s become the center of the NFL’s attention, for maybe one last time. We’re focused on him. We’re talking about him.

As long as the Steelers don’t move on to another veteran option, he can take his time. At some point, however, they’ll need an answer.

And, when he gives one, he’ll likely complain about all of the attention that his handling of the situation naturally generated.