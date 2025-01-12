 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers have no plans to move on from Mike Tomlin

  
January 12, 2025

On Saturday, the Steelers lost their sixth consecutive postseason game. They have not won a playoff game since 2016, with five one-and-done appearances since then.

The 28-14 loss to the Ravens has Mike Tomlin under further scrutiny.

If he coached anywhere other than Pittsburgh, Tomlin’s job security likely would be in serious question. But the Steelers pride themselves on having hired only three coaches since 1969.

And Tomlin is expected to return for a 19th season, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Sunday, as the Steelers once again are expected to attempt to fix their problems with solutions that don’t involve Tomlin.

Tomlin, the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, signed a three-year extension before the 2024 season that ties him to the Steelers through the 2027 season.

Tomlin is 183-107-2 in the regular season but 8-11 in the postseason, and his eight one-and-done playoff appearances is within one of the NFL record of Marty Schottenheimer. He has one Super Bowl win and another AFC championship.