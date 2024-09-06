Report: Steelers, Pat Freiermuth trying to reach extension before opener

Defensive end Cam Heyward landed a contract extension with the Steelers this week and he may not be the only member of the team to agree to a new deal before the team faces the Falcons on Sunday.

ESPN reports that the Steelers and tight end Pat Freiermuth are in talks about an extension.

Those talks are reportedly progressing, but the Steelers have long had a policy of not talking about extensions during the season, so kickoff this weekend would be the deadline to get something done.

Freiermuth was a second-round pick in 2021 and he caught 123 passes over his first two seasons with the team. He was limited to 12 games last year by a hamstring injury and caught 32 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five catches for 76 yards in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.