Report: Steelers rookie Troy Fautanu to miss two weeks with knee injury

Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu is reportedly set to miss time with the knee injury he suffered in the team’s preseason opener.

Multiple reporters at the team’s facility on Sunday noted that Fautanu was wearing a brace on his left knee when he arrived to Sunday’s practice. Fautanu did not dress for the practice and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports that he is expected to be out two weeks as a result of the injury.

That’s obviously better news than a long-term absence, but it will still cost Fautanu some development time heading into his rookie season.

Dan Moore started at left tackle with Broderick Jones at right tackle on Friday and the injury to Fautanu may mean that will be the way the Steelers will line up in Week One as well.