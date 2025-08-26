Report: Steelers to place rookie QB Will Howard on IR

The Steelers will place quarterback Will Howard on injured reserve with a designation to return, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The sixth-round pick will miss at least the first four weeks of the season on IR.

Howard fractured his right pinkie finger in a practice Aug. 5.

Skylar Thompson will serve as the team’s third quarterback in Howard’s absence with Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers.