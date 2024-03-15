Report: Sua Opeta agrees to one-year deal with Bucs

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with free agent guard Sua Opeta to a one-year deal, JC Allen of BucsGameday reports.

The team needed a replacement after losing left guard Aaron Stinnie to the Giants. Opeta is expected to compete with another free agent signing, former Giants guard Ben Bredeson, to replace Stinnie.

Opeta, 27, started six games for the Eagles last season and appeared in seven others. He played 527 snaps.

He spent his first five seasons in Philadelphia after signing as an undrafted free agent and appeared in 38 games with 10 starts.