Report: Taron Johnson clears concussion protocol, Terrel Bernard is not expected to play

There is an update on the status of two Buffalo defensive players as the Bills get ready to play the Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, cornerback Taron Johnson has cleared concussion protocol and is trending toward playing. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) is not expected to play, but still has a chance based on a pregame workout.

Johnson told reporters he was optimistic about playing on Friday. He was listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports this week.

Bernard, however, was listed as a non-participant each day. He is officially questionable.

Buffalo is dealing with several injuries on defense, with cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector, and safety Taylor Rapp all ruled out.

Additionally, receiver Gabe Davis won’t play with a knee injury and punter Sam Martin (left hamstring) is questionable. But Martin appears to be trending toward playing, as the team dropped fellow punter Matt Haack from the practice squad.