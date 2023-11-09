Report: Tee Higgins is expected to miss Sunday’s game with hamstring injury

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Thursday that he’s planning to play on Sunday, despite a back injury.

The same cannot be said for one of Chase’s fellow receivers.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tee Higgins is expected to miss the Week 10 matchup with Houston due to a hamstring injury suffered in Wednesday’s practice.

Higgins did not practice on Thursday. Multiple reporters on the scene noted Higgins deferred all questions about his injury status to head coach Zac Taylor, who is slated to address the media again on Friday.

Higgins is coming off his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 110 yards in the 24-18 victory over Buffalo. He has 27 catches for 328 yards with two TDs in seven games, having missed one due to a rib injury.

Chase was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder) also returned to practice as a limited participant.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, however, remained sidelined by an ankle injury.

Akeem Davis-Gathier (knee) remained limited. Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) was upgraded from limited to full. Receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) remained full.