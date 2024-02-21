Report: Terron Armstead is expected to play in 2024

Veteran Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead wasn’t ready to talk about playing in 2024 after the end of the team’s season, but it doesn’t look like the Dolphins are going to have to worry about filling that spot on their offensive line.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that “the full expectation” is that Armstead will play his 12th NFL season.

Any doubts about Armstead’s plans are related to his health. He was on the injury report most weeks this season as he dealt with knee, ankle, back and quad issues that cost him seven games in the regular season. Armstead also missed four games in 2022 and nine games during his final season with the Saints.

Those injury issues didn’t keep the Dolphins from signing Armstead to a five-year contract as a free agent and he already has $5 million of his 2024 compensation guaranteed, so it seems unlikely that the team would be moving on from him if he plans to continue playing. The remaining $8.25 million of his base salary becomes guaranteed in mid-March and those numbers make it easy to understand why Armstead is likely to be back in Miami for another season.