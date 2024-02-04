Terron Armstead undecided on his future

Terron Armstead is only 32; he is in his fifth Pro Bowl; and he has three years remaining on the five-year, $75 million deal he signed with the Dolphins.

But injuries have left the left tackle non-committal on his future.

“Just taking time away from the game,” Armstead told NFL Media. “It was a long season, up-and-down season for myself, physically. Getting away, coming out of the playoff loss to the Chiefs, I haven’t even started that process. I’ve just been resting, recovering and enjoying family.”

He has played 14 or more games only three times in 11 career seasons and has never played a full season. Armstead has missed 11 of a possible 34 regular-season games since arriving in Miami as a free agent before the 2022 season.

This season he dealt with knee, ankle, back and quad injuries and appeared on the team’s injury report 13 of 17 weeks and missed seven games.

“This season definitely was a challenge physically, probably this one more than the others this one stuck out,” Armstead said. “I’m feeling well, though, healing up. I’ve just been resting, recovering; I haven’t been doing much since the playoffs.”