Report: Terry McLaurin is progressing but status for Sunday still uncertain

The Commanders are hoping star receiver Terry McLaurin will be healthy enough to play the season opener Sunday, but Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that McLaurin’s status remains uncertain.

McLaurin injured his toe in an Aug. 21 preseason game against the Ravens and was diagnosed with turf toe.

He is progressing in his recovery, per Jhabvala, and the Commanders consider him day to day.

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he would not update any injuries until Wednesday when it is required by the league.

McLaurin has had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,191 last season, and he hasn’t missed a game since the 2020 season. He has missed only three games in four seasons.

The Commanders also have Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Byron Pringle, Dyami Brown and Mitchell Tinsley at the position on the 53-player roster.