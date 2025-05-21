Report: Terry McLaurin not at team’s offseason workouts Wednesday

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin did not participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

McLaurin had been a full participant previously, per Schultz, so it is unclear whether his absence was related to his desire for a contract extension.

The start of Phase 3 of the program next week will give a better indication about whether McLaurin is making a statement.

General Manager Adam Peters said at the NFL owners meeting in March that the team and McLaurin’s representation had started preliminary talks.

It is unclear where talks stand now.

McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal due to make a base salary of $15.5 million this season. His annual average of $23.2 million ranks 16th, behind even new teammate Deebo Samuel’s $23.85 million annual average.

McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, had a career-best 13 touchdowns in his first season playing with a franchise quarterback. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards, his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. (McLaurin had 919 yards in his rookie season, his only season without 1,000 yards.)

McLaurin skipped the voluntary offseason program in 2022 before the sides agreed to a three-year, $69.6 million deal in early July.