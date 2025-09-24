Report: Terry McLaurin spoke to a core muscle specialist about injury

The Commanders said wide receiver Terry McLaurin left last Sunday’s win over the Raiders with a quad injury, but the opinions he’s sought for how to deal with the issue have reportedly explored other areas.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McLaurin spoke with Dr. William Meyers about the injury. Meyers is a core muscle specialist who has operated on many NFL players, including Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson before he opted to have surgery that landed him on injured reserve.

On Wednesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn did not discuss any specifics of McLaurin’s injury but said it is common for players to solicit multiple opinions about medical issues.

McLaurin did not practice on Wednesday and his status for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons is questionable at best at this point in the week.