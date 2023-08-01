 Skip navigation
Report: Texans FB Troy Hairston will go on IR with herniated disc

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:33 PM

Fullback Troy Hairston herniated a disc in his back, and the Texans are expected to place him on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Hairston was carted off the field during Sunday’s practice, and an MRI revealed the injury.

Hairston, a defensive end and linebacker at Central Michigan, became the Texans’ starting fullback last season as an undrafted rookie. He started five of 16 games and had five receptions for 19 yards while operating as a lead blocker for Dameon Pierce.

The Texans have tight end/fullback Andrew Beck on the roster.