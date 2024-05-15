 Skip navigation
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
Simms provides insight on ‘Backup+’ tier QB ranks

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
Simms provides insight on ‘Backup+’ tier QB ranks

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Simms provides insight on ‘Backup+’ tier QB ranks

May 15, 2024 09:35 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Jarrett Stidham slipped to No. 40 on his 2024 QB Countdown, why Gardner Minshew is the “perfect bridge QB” at No. 39 and why Kenny Pickett's lack of "wow" lands him No. 38.
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab
Evaluating how long Cousins can compete in NFL
Quinn addresses wearing unlicensed T-shirt
Brady admits he wouldn’t do roast again
Bills travel to Dolphins in Week 2 for TNF
Cousins deflects ‘hypothetical’ question about ATL
How Cousins found out ATL was drafting Penix Jr.
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
