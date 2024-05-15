Watch Now
Simms provides insight on ‘Backup+’ tier QB ranks
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Jarrett Stidham slipped to No. 40 on his 2024 QB Countdown, why Gardner Minshew is the “perfect bridge QB” at No. 39 and why Kenny Pickett's lack of "wow" lands him No. 38.
How Gruden case undermines ‘integrity of the game’
Mike Florio explains the big-picture consequences of Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, including how the timing of the leaked emails impacted the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season.
Nevada court directs Gruden case to arbitration
Mike Florio provides an update on Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, which the Nevada Supreme Court has just directed to arbitration.
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL regrets
From the Herschel Walker trade to Aaron Rodgers lying about being immunized, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on some of the biggest regrets in NFL history.
Inside look at 2024 NFL international games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the five international games for 2024, including Packers-Eagles in Brazil, Jets-Vikings, Jags-Bears and Patriots-Jags in London and Giants-Panthers in Munich.
How pressure from Penix Jr. affects Cousins’ rehab
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Kirk Cousins is rushing his Achilles rehab because Michael Penix Jr. is healthy and wanting to prove himself.
Evaluating how long Cousins can compete in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why although Kirk Cousins would like to play out his contract and maybe do one more, his throwing mechanics are unlikely to hold up for much longer.
Quinn addresses wearing unlicensed T-shirt
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Dan Quinn decided to wear the T-shirt with part of the old Washington logo on it and spell out why he should be focused on coaching, not fashion statements.
Brady admits he wouldn’t do roast again
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they are so confused by Tom Brady lately, given how obvious the nature of a roast is and why he should’ve anticipated the reaction it received.
Bills travel to Dolphins in Week 2 for TNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Bills should be glad to play in Miami at night, rather than a midday game, due to the heat early in the season.
Cousins deflects ‘hypothetical’ question about ATL
Kirk Cousins opted not to "deal in hypotheticals" when asked if he would've signed with the Falcons if he'd known about them drafting Michael Penix Jr.
How Cousins found out ATL was drafting Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins explains drafting another QB is "more the norm than the exception," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why they aren’t convinced he saw that move coming.