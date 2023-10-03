Report: Texans OG Kendrick Green out indefinitely with torn meniscus

The Texans can’t catch a break in their offensive line.

Houston traded for Kendrick Green after losing left guard Kenyon Green for the year with a shoulder injury. Kendrick Green, who has started three games, now will miss time.

Kendrick Green tore the meniscus in his right knee Sunday and is out indefinitely, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

It continues a streak of bad luck for the Texans in the offensive line. Left tackle/left guard Josh Jones missed one game with hand injury; left guard Tytus Howard is on injured reserve with a hand injury; center Juice Scruggs is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury; left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed three games with a knee injury; and center Scott Quessenberry is out for the year with a torn ACL and MCL.

Howard could return this week, and Scruggs next week.