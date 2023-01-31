 Skip navigation
Report: Texans request permission to interview Troy Walters for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 31, 2023 12:56 PM
nbc_pft_demecotexans_v2_230131
January 31, 2023 08:57 AM
With DeMeco Ryans reportedly telling the Broncos he’s not interested in their head coaching job, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why the Texans make so much sense.

The Texans have requested permission to interview Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The Texans announced DeMeco Ryans as their head coach earlier Tuesday.

Walters just completed his third season with the Bengals, his second as the wide receivers coach. He was the team’s assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 in his first season in the NFL.

He was an offensive coordinator for three college teams.

Walters was OC at Indiana State in 2009, at Central Florida in 2016-17 and at Nebraska in 2018-19.