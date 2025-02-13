 Skip navigation
Report: Texans to hire Frank Okam as assistant DL coach

  
Published February 12, 2025 07:40 PM

The Texans are hiring Toledo defensive line coach Frank Okam as their assistant defensive line coach, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Okam returns to the team that drafted him as Houston made him a fifth-round pick in 2008.

He has a connection to defensive line coach Rod Wright and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Okam and Wright were teammates at the University of Texas and Okam and Ryans were teammates with the Texans.

Okam, 39, has coached with the Raiders and the Panthers.

Okam began his coaching career in 2014 as a graduate assistant at Rice before a promotion to defensive line coach. Matt Rhule hired him as his defensive line coach at Baylor, and Okam followed Rhule to Carolina.