Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 10, 2023 05:06 AM
nbc_bfa_ryanstotexans_230201
February 1, 2023 04:44 PM
The Texans appear to have finally committed to a long-term vision in hiring DeMeco Ryans, but Mike Smith, Shalise Manza Young and Jim Trotter remain hesitant given the team’s history with Black coaches.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has reportedly filled a key position on his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator. Burke interviewed with the team this week.

Burke has previous experience as a coordinator with the Dolphins during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was the defensive line coach for the Cardinals last season and a game management coach for the Jets in 2021. He’s also served as an assistant coach with the Eagles, Bengals, Lions, and Titans since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2004.

The Texans have also been interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and that hire will be a significant one given Ryans’ defensive background.