Report: Texans to release Shaq Mason

Veteran guard Shaq Mason’s time with the Texans is reportedly set to come to an end.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Texans will release Mason. Mason was set to make $10 million in 2025 and was under contract for $10.4 million in the 2026 season.

If Mason’s release is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Texans will clear over $9.4 million in cap space later this year. If it’s processed immediately, the Texans will clear over $2.1 million while taking on more than $10 million in dead money.

Mason spent the last two seasons in Houston and started all 35 games he played for the team.