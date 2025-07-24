 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250723.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
nbc_nfl_nflpalloydhowell_250723.jpg
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
nbc_pftpm_tuahillrelationship_250723.jpg
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Titans agree to terms with LB Jihad Ward

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:31 PM

The Titans are signing linebacker Jihad Ward, Jordan Schultz reports.

He played all 17 games for the Vikings last season, starting two, and seeing action on 467 defensive snaps and 78 on special teams. Ward totaled 10 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and a sack.

The Titans will be his seventh team since the Raiders drafted him in the second round in 2016.

Ward, 31, has 168 tackles, 19 sacks, 73 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his career.

He has played all 17 games in each of the past four seasons.