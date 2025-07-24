Report: Titans agree to terms with LB Jihad Ward

The Titans are signing linebacker Jihad Ward, Jordan Schultz reports.

He played all 17 games for the Vikings last season, starting two, and seeing action on 467 defensive snaps and 78 on special teams. Ward totaled 10 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and a sack.

The Titans will be his seventh team since the Raiders drafted him in the second round in 2016.

Ward, 31, has 168 tackles, 19 sacks, 73 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his career.

He has played all 17 games in each of the past four seasons.