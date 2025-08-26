 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Titans will place RB Tyjae Spears on IR to begin the season

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:14 AM

The Titans will not have one of their offensive weapons as they begin the 2025 season.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Tyjae Spears is being placed on injured reserve as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. But Spears will be eligible to return after the season’s first four weeks.

Spears, 24, suffered a high ankle sprain earlier in the month.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft, Spears registered 536 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 12 games last season. He has rushed for 765 yards with six touchdowns in 29 career games with two starts.

Spears’ injury dings the Titans’ depth at running back behind Tony Pollard. With cuts still to come, Tennessee’s other running backs are Julius Chestnut, Jermar Jefferson, Jordan Mims, and Kalel Mullings.