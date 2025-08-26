Report: Titans will place RB Tyjae Spears on IR to begin the season

The Titans will not have one of their offensive weapons as they begin the 2025 season.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, running back Tyjae Spears is being placed on injured reserve as the team reduces its roster to 53 players. But Spears will be eligible to return after the season’s first four weeks.

Spears, 24, suffered a high ankle sprain earlier in the month.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft, Spears registered 536 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 12 games last season. He has rushed for 765 yards with six touchdowns in 29 career games with two starts.

Spears’ injury dings the Titans’ depth at running back behind Tony Pollard. With cuts still to come, Tennessee’s other running backs are Julius Chestnut, Jermar Jefferson, Jordan Mims, and Kalel Mullings.