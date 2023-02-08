Report: Tom Moore signs contract extension with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are still looking for an offensive coordinator, but it appears they aren’t waiting to hire one before securing the return of another offensive assistant.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that the team has signed Tom Moore to an extension.

Moore has been an offensive consultant for the Bucs since the 2019 season. The 84-year-old has also worked for the Cardinals, Titans, Jets, Colts, Saints, Lions, Vikings, and Steelers over the course of an NFL coaching career that began in 1977.

Moore will work with whoever gets hired as the offensive coordinator to prepare Tom Brady’s successor at quarterback for the 2023 season. Kyle Trask is currently the only quarterback under contract in Tampa.