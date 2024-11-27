 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tommy DeVito is a “long shot” to play on Thanksgiving

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:03 PM

It’s looking like the NFL won’t have gabbagool on the Thanksgiving menu.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is a “long shot” to play with a forearm injury suffered during Sunday’s 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Lock would start if DeVito doesn’t. And the circumstances suggest that the team is trying to reclaim the faith of the locker room by going with the guy who should have gotten the nod when Daniel Jones was benched.

But the Giants ignored the depth chart and skipped over Lock. DeVito’s injury (or “injury”) gives them a face-saving way to make the change.

And, yes, there’s reason to be skeptical. DeVito wasn’t on the Monday injury report, at all. By Tuesday, he was limited in practice. By Wednesday, he wasn’t practicing and would be traveling to Dallas on his own, after the team leaves.

At a minimum, DeVito should have been listed as doubtful. He’s obviously less than 50-50 to play. It’s another example of how the injury-reporting rules don’t function as planned.

The Giants aren’t functioning as planned, either. But at least the depth chart will be respected on Thursday against the Cowboys.