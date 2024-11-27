Report: Tommy DeVito is a “long shot” to play on Thanksgiving

It’s looking like the NFL won’t have gabbagool on the Thanksgiving menu.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is a “long shot” to play with a forearm injury suffered during Sunday’s 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Drew Lock would start if DeVito doesn’t. And the circumstances suggest that the team is trying to reclaim the faith of the locker room by going with the guy who should have gotten the nod when Daniel Jones was benched.

But the Giants ignored the depth chart and skipped over Lock. DeVito’s injury (or “injury”) gives them a face-saving way to make the change.

And, yes, there’s reason to be skeptical. DeVito wasn’t on the Monday injury report, at all. By Tuesday, he was limited in practice. By Wednesday, he wasn’t practicing and would be traveling to Dallas on his own, after the team leaves.

At a minimum, DeVito should have been listed as doubtful. He’s obviously less than 50-50 to play. It’s another example of how the injury-reporting rules don’t function as planned.

The Giants aren’t functioning as planned, either. But at least the depth chart will be respected on Thursday against the Cowboys.