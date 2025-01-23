Report: Tony Boselli has joined the Jaguars’ head coaching search process

After botching their head coaching search, the Jaguars now are in the market for a head coach AND a General Manager. They also have a new voice helping them.

Tony Boselli, the team’s first Pro Football Hall of Famer, has joined the Jaguars’ coaching search process, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The Jaguars have had a hard time attracting top coaching candidates after owner Shad Khan’s initial decision to retain Baalke after firing Doug Pederson. Khan finally fired G.M. Trent Baalke this week after Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew from consideration for the job in Jacksonville.

Coen was once considered a favorite for the job.

The Jaguars also have interviewed Aaron Glenn (now the Jets’ head coach), former Jets coach Robert Saleh, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Jaguars have scheduled second interviews with Saleh and Graham.

It is unknown whether they will widen their search and/or circle back to Coen.