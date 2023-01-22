 Skip navigation
Top News
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Tony Pollard fractures fibula, will require surgery

  
Published January 22, 2023 06:09 PM
January 22, 2023 10:50 PM
Dak Prescott laments the Dallas Cowboys' loss the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, but believes the Cowboys will bounce back stronger than before.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his left fibula late in the second quarter, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The injury will require surgery.

The normal recovery timeline is 3-4 months, and Pollard is scheduled to hit free agency in March.

The Cowboys missed the Pro Bowler when he left after catching an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle while making the tackle.

Pollard also was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which is what FOX initially reported would keep the running back sidelined for the second half.

Pollard had an air cast on his lower left leg when was carted off the sideline to the training room, and he was on crutches and in a boot after the 19-12 loss to the 49ers.

He had six carries for 22 yards and two catches for 11 yards before leaving.