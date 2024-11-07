Report: Trevor Lawrence unlikely to play Sunday, surgery an option for left shoulder

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence probably won’t be on the field when Jacksonville plays Minnesota on Sunday and could be out for longer.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lawrence is considered unlikely to play against the Vikings as he deals with a left shoulder injury. While Lawrence is currently regarded as day-to-day, he’s evaluating his options and surgery is one of them to correct the issue.

Mac Jones is in line to start with Lawrence unlikely to play.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Lawrence was dealing with an upper-body injury and then didn’t say whether or not there was a chance the quarterback wouldn’t play this week.

Former Jags offensive coordinator Jay Gruden noted that Lawrence was going to undergo surgery, but Rapoport said in a response that there is no surgery scheduled.

Lawrence, 25, has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 113 yards with three TDs.

The Jaguars are currently 2-7. After facing the Vikings at home this week, they’ll be on the road to play the Lions before their Week 12 bye. If surgery is in the cards for Lawrence, that could be a significant checkpoint based on the results of Jacksonville’s next two games.