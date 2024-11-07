 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets’ decision-making structure
nbc_pft_pftdraft_241107.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 10 Show Me Something

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Trevor Lawrence unlikely to play Sunday, surgery an option for left shoulder

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:13 AM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence probably won’t be on the field when Jacksonville plays Minnesota on Sunday and could be out for longer.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lawrence is considered unlikely to play against the Vikings as he deals with a left shoulder injury. While Lawrence is currently regarded as day-to-day, he’s evaluating his options and surgery is one of them to correct the issue.

Mac Jones is in line to start with Lawrence unlikely to play.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Lawrence was dealing with an upper-body injury and then didn’t say whether or not there was a chance the quarterback wouldn’t play this week.

Former Jags offensive coordinator Jay Gruden noted that Lawrence was going to undergo surgery, but Rapoport said in a response that there is no surgery scheduled.

Lawrence, 25, has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 113 yards with three TDs.

The Jaguars are currently 2-7. After facing the Vikings at home this week, they’ll be on the road to play the Lions before their Week 12 bye. If surgery is in the cards for Lawrence, that could be a significant checkpoint based on the results of Jacksonville’s next two games.