Report: Trey Hendrickson underwent core muscle surgery on Tuesday morning

  
Published December 9, 2025 11:22 AM

As expected, Trey Hendrickson’s 2025 season has come to an end.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hendrickson underwent core muscle surgery on Tuesday morning. With a six-week recovery time and only four weeks remaining in the regular season, he will not be able to return.

Hendrickson hasn’t played since the Bengals’ Week 8 loss to the Jets. He’s been listed with hip and pelvis injuries.

The NFL’s sack leader in 2024, Hendrickson held out for most of the offseason and training camp before agreeing to a re-worked contract for 2025.

In seven games, Hendrickson recorded 16 total tackles with three for loss, eight QB hits, and 4.0 sacks.