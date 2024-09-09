Report: Tyree Wilson suffered a knee sprain on Sunday

There is a little more clarity on an injury within the Raiders’ defense.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Edge rusher Tyree Wilson suffered a knee sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. It is not believed to be a long-term injury because Wilson’s knee is still structurally sound.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Wilson was wearing a knee brace in the locker room after the game.

Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 draft, recorded 3.5 sacks with two tackles for loss and eight QB hits as a rookie last season.

The Raiders are already down an edge rusher with Malcolm Koonce is currently on injured reserve.