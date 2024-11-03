Report: Tyrique Stevenson won’t start for Bears Sunday

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has started the last five games he’s played for the Bears, but that run is set to come to an end against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stevenson will not be in the starting lineup this weekend. The decision is a reaction to the final play of last Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Stevenson was jawing with fans before and after the final snap of the game and was late making his way toward the area where Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary was headed. Per both Stevenson and head coach Matt Eberflus, the cornerback was supposed to cover wideout Noah Brown but he went for the ball instead and it tipped off his hands into Brown’s for a game-winning touchdown.

Stevenson apologized on social media and to the team, but Eberflus left the door open for disciplinary action. Terrell Smith is expected to start in Stevenson’s place, but Stevenson is expected to see action as well.