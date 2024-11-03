 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tyrique Stevenson won’t start for Bears Sunday

  
Published November 3, 2024 08:13 AM

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has started the last five games he’s played for the Bears, but that run is set to come to an end against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Stevenson will not be in the starting lineup this weekend. The decision is a reaction to the final play of last Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Stevenson was jawing with fans before and after the final snap of the game and was late making his way toward the area where Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary was headed. Per both Stevenson and head coach Matt Eberflus, the cornerback was supposed to cover wideout Noah Brown but he went for the ball instead and it tipped off his hands into Brown’s for a game-winning touchdown.

Stevenson apologized on social media and to the team, but Eberflus left the door open for disciplinary action. Terrell Smith is expected to start in Stevenson’s place, but Stevenson is expected to see action as well.