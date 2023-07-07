Report: Undisputed struggles to find a replacement for Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is out as the co-host of FS1’s Undisputed. So who’s in?

No one knows.

According to Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Undisputed will be on hiatus on August 28, due to the struggles to find a replacement for Sharpe .

Part of the problem is that Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end, left quickly. Part of the problem, reportedly, is that not many want to work with Skip Bayless, who calls the shots for the debate show.

As one unnamed source explained it to McCarthy, the shutdown of the show will leave Bayless beside himself.

“Shannon’s exit moved way faster than they expected,” the source said. “So they had no choice but to go on hiatus. Skip has never done anything like this during all his years at FS1 or ESPN. Not being on the air during all these NBA moves is killing him.”

Bayless also won’t be on the air for NFL training camps and preseason, at which time he would surely be pretending to piss and moan about the Cowboys. He’ll return once the preseason has ended, and as teams prepare to trim rosters from 90 to 53.

That’s the one undisputed thing about this development — it’s far from ideal for FS1 or for Bayless.