Report: Vikings, Sam Darnold haven’t discussed long-term deal

It technically counts as box-checking news that the Vikings and quarterback Sam Darnold haven’t discussed a long-term deal. But why would they?

Darnold was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract as a placeholder. J.J. McCarthy was drafted to be the long-term starter.

The job fell to Darnold only because McCarthy needed a meniscus repair, which knocked him out for the season. So Darnold gets a full year as the starter, and the Vikings get real value for their investment in Darnold.

Darnold hasn’t been so good that the Vikings would or should abandon their plans for McCarthy. The success of the third overall pick in the 2018 draft fairly can be attributed to the brilliance of coach Kevin O’Connell, who can turn pretty much anyone into a competent quarterback.

Next year, Darnold might get a starting job elsewhere. The Vikings will, if need be, find another Darnold. It makes no sense for the Vikings to try to extend Darnold’s contract until he gets a chance to see what else is out there, after the season.

If/when Darnold goes, they might already have another Darnold in the building, in Daniel Jones. If not Jones or Darnold, the Vikings find someone else. Especially since other mid-level quarterbacks now know that spending time with O’Connell could be the best thing that ever happens to their careers.