Report: Vikings to release Brett Rypien

The Vikings are continuing to make changes to their quarterback room ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will release Brett Rypien as they move toward setting their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The team signed Carson Wentz and traded Sam Howell to the Eagles earlier in the day.

Rypien spent most of last season on the Vikings’ active roster, but he was cut when they promoted Daniel Jones from the practice squad for their playoff loss to the Rams. He returned to the practice squad and remained with the team throughout this offseason.

Wentz is set to be the backup to J.J. McCarthy. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is also on the roster, although it remains to be seen if that will be the case once all of Minnesota’s moves are done.