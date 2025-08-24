 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings to release Brett Rypien

  
Published August 24, 2025 01:58 PM

The Vikings are continuing to make changes to their quarterback room ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will release Brett Rypien as they move toward setting their initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. The team signed Carson Wentz and traded Sam Howell to the Eagles earlier in the day.

Rypien spent most of last season on the Vikings’ active roster, but he was cut when they promoted Daniel Jones from the practice squad for their playoff loss to the Rams. He returned to the practice squad and remained with the team throughout this offseason.

Wentz is set to be the backup to J.J. McCarthy. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is also on the roster, although it remains to be seen if that will be the case once all of Minnesota’s moves are done.