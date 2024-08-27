Report: Vikings to trade or release RB Kene Nwangwu

The Vikings are moving on from running back Kene Nwangwu.

Via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings will cut him if they can’t trade him.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Nwangwu has been a very good kick returner. However, and as noted by Goessling, Nwangwu never really developed as a running back.

Coupled with the release of Myles Gaskin, the move will leave the Vikings with two running backs — Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. Presumably, they’ll be making other acquisition to enhance the position. Plenty of running backs will be available on the waiver wire today and tomorrow, and others could be acquired via trade.

Of the available free agents, Kareem Hunt’s name stands out the most.

Nwangwu has three kick returns for touchdowns. The dynamic kickoff would presumably make him more attractive, unless the Vikings simply expect the ball to be kicked out of the end zone, if he were back to return.