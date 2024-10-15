Report: Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Jozy Altidore in talks to buy minority stakes in Bills

The Bills have been looking for potential investors for a minority stake in the franchise.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sportico.com reported former NBA players Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady along with former U.S. Soccer player Joey Altidore were in talks to buy minority stakes in the Bills.

The Bills have released a statement in response to the report.

“Earlier this year, the Pegula family retained Allen & Company to explore the potential sale of a non-controlling, minority interest in the Bills,” the franchise said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. “Since then, there has been a significant amount of interest, and our focus has been on finding the right partners for our organization. The process is on-going, and any potential investor cannot be confirmed or finalized until it is approved by the NFL.

“The Pegula family’s continued commitment to our fans across this region and beyond, Western New York, and the new Highmark Stadium remains unchanged. Neither the team nor the Pegula family can comment any further at this point.”

Carter, McGrady, and Altidore all played some point of their professional careers in Toronto.