Report: Von Miller gets a $6.1 million base deal from Commanders

There’s a loose rule of thumb among NFL agents that goes like this. If the financial details of a player’s contract aren’t reported within 24 hours of the deal coming to light, there’s nothing about the deal to justify bragging.

That concept was mentioned during a recent episode of #PFTPM when discussing Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller’s decision to sign with the Commanders.

Now, well over 48 hours after Miller’s next destination emerged, some details have been reported. But they’re bare bones, and they raise questions that we’re currently trying to answer.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the base value of the one-year deal is $6.1 million. With incentives, Miller can earn up to $10.5 million.

Missing, for now, is the amount of the contract that is guaranteed. While the base salary becomes guaranteed as a practical matter if Miller is on the Week 1 active roster, a smaller guarantee implies flexibility to move on during training camp or the preseason.

Also not mentioned is the portion of the base deal that must be earned in the form of per-game active roster bonuses.

Finally, no triggers have been reported regarding the $4.4 million incentive package. They may be hard to earn; they may be easy to earn.

The discretion in blasting out the details is understandable. Miller is a future Hall of Famer, whose most recent deal had an APY of $20 million. He was due to make $17.1 million in Buffalo this year on a contract the Bills terminated. To continue his career, he has taken a massive haircut.

The true and complete details (especially the guarantee) will reveal much about the extent of the financial risk the Commanders have assumed, even at a base investment of $6.1 million. Along with the likelihood that he’ll make the 53-man roster.