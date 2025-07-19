 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Von Miller gets a $6.1 million base deal from Commanders

  
Published July 19, 2025 08:02 AM

There’s a loose rule of thumb among NFL agents that goes like this. If the financial details of a player’s contract aren’t reported within 24 hours of the deal coming to light, there’s nothing about the deal to justify bragging.

That concept was mentioned during a recent episode of #PFTPM when discussing Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller’s decision to sign with the Commanders.

Now, well over 48 hours after Miller’s next destination emerged, some details have been reported. But they’re bare bones, and they raise questions that we’re currently trying to answer.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the base value of the one-year deal is $6.1 million. With incentives, Miller can earn up to $10.5 million.

Missing, for now, is the amount of the contract that is guaranteed. While the base salary becomes guaranteed as a practical matter if Miller is on the Week 1 active roster, a smaller guarantee implies flexibility to move on during training camp or the preseason.

Also not mentioned is the portion of the base deal that must be earned in the form of per-game active roster bonuses.

Finally, no triggers have been reported regarding the $4.4 million incentive package. They may be hard to earn; they may be easy to earn.

The discretion in blasting out the details is understandable. Miller is a future Hall of Famer, whose most recent deal had an APY of $20 million. He was due to make $17.1 million in Buffalo this year on a contract the Bills terminated. To continue his career, he has taken a massive haircut.

The true and complete details (especially the guarantee) will reveal much about the extent of the financial risk the Commanders have assumed, even at a base investment of $6.1 million. Along with the likelihood that he’ll make the 53-man roster.