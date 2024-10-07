Report: Will Hernandez suffered season-ending knee injury
Published October 7, 2024 02:49 PM
The Cardinals will not have one of their starting offensive linemen going forward in 2024.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, guard Will Hernandez suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s victory over San Francisco.
Hernandez, 29, had started all five games for Arizona this season after starting all 17 last season.
A former second-round pick back in the 2018 draft, Hernandez has appeared in 97 games with 91 starts for the Giants and Cardinals in his career.