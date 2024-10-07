 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Will Hernandez suffered season-ending knee injury

  
Published October 7, 2024 02:49 PM

The Cardinals will not have one of their starting offensive linemen going forward in 2024.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, guard Will Hernandez suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s victory over San Francisco.

Hernandez, 29, had started all five games for Arizona this season after starting all 17 last season.

A former second-round pick back in the 2018 draft, Hernandez has appeared in 97 games with 91 starts for the Giants and Cardinals in his career.