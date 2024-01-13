Report: Wink Martindale to interview for Jaguars defensive coordinator next week

Former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale may end up with another team sooner than later.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Martindale will interview with the Jaguars for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

It sounds like Jacksonville may not be Martindale’s only stop, as Breer notes a lot of teams are interested in running Martindale’s defensive scheme.

The Giants and Martindale parted ways earlier this week. Martindale reportedly cursed out New York head coach Brian Daboll after Martindale found out about Daboll’s planned changes for the defensive staff.

Martindale was the Ravens defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 before spending the past two seasons with the Giants.