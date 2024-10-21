 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: X-rays negative on Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s finger, MRI results to come

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:56 AM

The Browns will have a new starting quarterback in Week Eight, but it remains to be seen how many options they will be choosing between for their game against the Ravens.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was bumped up to the No. 2 job for the first time this season on Sunday and he replaced Deshaun Watson when Watson injured his Achilles in the first half. Thompson-Robinson did not finish the game, however. A finger injury led the Browns to turn to emergency quarterback Jameis Winston for the final drive of the game.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that X-rays on Thompson-Robinson’s finger were negative and that he is still waiting for MRI results. Once those are in, the Browns should have a better idea if both quarterbacks will be options this week or not.

Winston was 5-of-11 for 67 yards and a touchdown while Thompson-Robinson was 11-of-24 for 82 yards and two interceptions. Thompson-Robinson also ran three times for 44 yards.