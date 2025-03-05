 Skip navigation
Report: Zach Allen looking for contract extension with Broncos

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:42 PM

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to turn a strong 2024 season into a new contract with the team.

Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports that Allen is looking for a contract extension as the offseason gets underway.

Allen has one year left in the three-year contract that he signed with the Broncos in 2023. He’s set to make $12.74 million with a cap hit of $19.795 million.

Per the report, Allen is looking for a raise that would put him in the neighborhood of $25 million per season.

Allen, who will turn 28 this summer, was a second-team All-Pro in 2024 after recording 61 tackles and 8.5 sacks during the regular season.