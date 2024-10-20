Reports: Aidan O’Connell believed to have broken thumb

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell left Sunday’s game against the Rams after injuring his right thumb in the first half and it may be some time before he’s back in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, O’Connell is believed to have broken his thumb. He’s set for further tests to determine the severity of the injury and a timeline for his return to action.

O’Connell became the team’s starter last week after serving as Gardner Minshew’s backup for the first five weeks of the season. Minshew is back in the lineup against the Rams and it seems like he will be the team’s starter for the near term as well.

The Raiders do not have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. Carter Bradley is on the practice squad and the team may look at other moves if O’Connell’s absence is going to be a lengthy one.