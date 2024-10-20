 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Aidan O’Connell believed to have broken thumb

  
Published October 20, 2024 06:21 PM

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell left Sunday’s game against the Rams after injuring his right thumb in the first half and it may be some time before he’s back in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, O’Connell is believed to have broken his thumb. He’s set for further tests to determine the severity of the injury and a timeline for his return to action.

O’Connell became the team’s starter last week after serving as Gardner Minshew’s backup for the first five weeks of the season. Minshew is back in the lineup against the Rams and it seems like he will be the team’s starter for the near term as well.

The Raiders do not have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. Carter Bradley is on the practice squad and the team may look at other moves if O’Connell’s absence is going to be a lengthy one.