Reports: Bengals asking for player, draft pick compensation in Trey Hendrickson trade talks

There was a report this weekend that the Bengals have been taking calls about trading defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Monday brings some word about what they’d be looking for in return for the NFL’s leader in sacks for the 2024 season.

Per multiple reports, the Bengals are looking for both draft pick compensation and a defensive player in return for moving Hendrickson. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that the player does not need to be an edge rusher and that they have asked for a 2026 first-round pick in conversations with other teams.

Hendrickson was given permission to seek a trade this offseason and did not find a match. Hendrickson is set to make $16 million in the final year of his current contract and talks with the Bengals have hit a wall over how much guaranteed money there would be in the coming years. Hendrickson has not been practicing at training camp and has said he will not play under the current pact.

Any team trading for Hendrickson would likely want to have the parameters of a contract in place to ensure that he will be on the field for them. Whether that hypothetical team would also be willing to meet the Bengals’ asking price will determine whether Hendrickson is on the move before the season starts next month.