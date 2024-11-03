Reports: Ezekiel Elliott inactive due to missed meetings, late arrivals

When word broke on Saturday that the Cowboys did not bring running back Ezekiel Elliott with them to Atlanta for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, disciplinary reasons were said to be behind the decision.

Sunday brought a couple of reports that shed more light on why the Cowboys are disciplining Elliott. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Elliott was late to multiple team events over the last week and Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that he missed an entire meeting on Friday.

Slater adds that Elliott has missed other meetings in addition to “habitual tardiness.”

Elliott returned to the Cowboys this year after spending the 2023 season with the Patriots. He has 48 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with Rico Dowdle in the backfield.

Dowdle, Dalvin Cook, and Deuce Vaughn will be the backfield options in Atlanta on Sunday.