nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Reports: Ezekiel Elliott inactive due to missed meetings, late arrivals

  
Published November 3, 2024 12:51 PM

When word broke on Saturday that the Cowboys did not bring running back Ezekiel Elliott with them to Atlanta for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, disciplinary reasons were said to be behind the decision.

Sunday brought a couple of reports that shed more light on why the Cowboys are disciplining Elliott. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Elliott was late to multiple team events over the last week and Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that he missed an entire meeting on Friday.

Slater adds that Elliott has missed other meetings in addition to “habitual tardiness.”

Elliott returned to the Cowboys this year after spending the 2023 season with the Patriots. He has 48 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with Rico Dowdle in the backfield.

Dowdle, Dalvin Cook, and Deuce Vaughn will be the backfield options in Atlanta on Sunday.