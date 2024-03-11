Reports: Giants, Panthers discussing Brian Burns trade

The Panthers used the franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns last week, but he may be moving on this week.

Multiple reports on Monday say that the Panthers are talking to the Giants about a trade that would send Burns to the NFC East club. Those reports indicate that there’s optimism that a deal can get done, but that nothing has been finalized at this point.

Burns will need to sign the franchise tag in order for a trade to take place and that will call for him and the Giants to come to agreement on the long-term deal that Burns has been unable to land in Carolina.

The Giants have said goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney on Monday, but landing Burns would be a big addition to the defense for the NFC East team.