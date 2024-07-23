 Skip navigation
Reports: Haason Reddick won’t report to Jets camp

  
Published July 23, 2024 08:53 AM

The Jets traded for edge rusher Haason Reddick this offseason, but it’s unclear if he’ll ever take the field for them.

Reddick did not take part in any phase of their offseason workouts and multiple reports on Tuesday say that he will not be reporting to training camp on Tuesday either. Reddick’s dissatisfaction with his contractual situation is behind the absence.

The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick because they didn’t want to sign him to an extension. Reddick is in the final year of his current deal and has a base salary of $14.25 million.

Given Reddick’s desire for a new deal, there was some expectation that the Jets were prepared to give him one after making the swap with the Eagles. Tuesday’s decision not to report likely means that the Jets will have to add money to this year’s pact or agree to an extension in order to get Reddick in uniform.