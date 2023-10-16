Reports: Justin Fields has dislocated right thumb

More information about Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ right thumb injury filtered in on Sunday night.

According to multiple reports, Fields suffered a dislocated thumb.

PFT reported earlier on Sunday that Fields could not grip the ball because of the injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that X-rays of the thumb were negative. Fields is set to have an MRI on Monday to determine the significance of the injury and what his outlook will be for Week Seven and beyond.

Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced Fields and ran for a touchdown, but the Bears still lost to the Vikings 19-13. They face the Raiders next weekend.